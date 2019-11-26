Four Rollers League: Week 10 of 25
PLACE W L
Y Ask Y 27.5 12.5
Iron Turds 26 14
Holy Bowlers 19.5 20.5
Pin Heads 18 22
Guttercorns 15.5 24.5
Four Play 13.5 26.5
Turkeys – Robert Castellanos, game one, Pete Jones, game one
Splits – Robert Castellanos (5-10), Andrew Aldaz (5-8-10)
Strike Pot – Kathy Talley missed $165
High game, scratch – Y ask Y (560)
High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1506)
High game, handicap – Pin Heads (726)
High series, handicap – Pin Heads (2003)
Men’s high game, scratch – Robert Castellanos (179)
Men’s high series, scratch – Robert Castellanos (420)
Men’s high game, handicap – Robert Castellanos (229)
Men’s high series, handicap – Robert Castellanos (570)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (150)
Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (392)
Women’s high game, handicap – Clarinda Vail (187)
Women’s high series, handicap – Paula Evans (537)
