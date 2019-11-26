OFFERS
Four Rollers League: Week 10 of 25

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:07 a.m.

PLACE W L

Y Ask Y 27.5 12.5

Iron Turds 26 14

Holy Bowlers 19.5 20.5

Pin Heads 18 22

Guttercorns 15.5 24.5

Four Play 13.5 26.5

Turkeys – Robert Castellanos, game one, Pete Jones, game one

Splits – Robert Castellanos (5-10), Andrew Aldaz (5-8-10)

Strike Pot – Kathy Talley missed $165

High game, scratch – Y ask Y (560)

High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1506)

High game, handicap – Pin Heads (726)

High series, handicap – Pin Heads (2003)

Men’s high game, scratch – Robert Castellanos (179)

Men’s high series, scratch – Robert Castellanos (420)

Men’s high game, handicap – Robert Castellanos (229)

Men’s high series, handicap – Robert Castellanos (570)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (150)

Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (392)

Women’s high game, handicap – Clarinda Vail (187)

Women’s high series, handicap – Paula Evans (537)

