Grand Canyon Angel Tree lights up holiday hearts

Steven Moore, Retail Supervisor for Delaware North makes a few adjustments to the glistening tree. (Veronica R. Tierney/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 9:49 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The best part of Christmas is giving and knowing you can give locally always makes a heart bit warmer. The Christmas Angel Tree located at the Canyon Village Market provides an easy and fun opportunity to give.

Decorated with angel ornaments that state name, gender, and age-specific gifts, local community members can select an angel, purchase items and return un-wrapped to customer service at the market.

Rory Relihan, Director of Facilities for Delaware North and long-time resident who spear-headed this program several years ago says,

“The Christmas Angel Tree donation program is an important part of the Christmas season for Delaware North at the Grand Canyon,” Relihan said. “Park partners participate as well as National Park Service employees.”

Along with Grand Canyon Village families the program helps families in Tusayan and Valle.

“The program as provided thousands of gifts throughout the years,” Relihan said. “Along with giving though the Angel Tree, cash donations are also accepted along with meal baskets.”

All donations can all be submitted to the Customer Service at Canyon Village Market.

“I really like the Angel Tree,” said Camie Riese, who works at the Kaibab Learning Center in Grand Canyon Village. “It’s great to know you’re giving local and knowing children in the community are waking up to a Christmas gift.”

The deadline for the Angel Tree gifts and donations is Dec. 16. A wrapping party is also planned on that day. More information is available from Michelle Hansen at Delaware North (928) 638-2262, Ext. 35.

