Grand Canyon Conservancy offering classes for 2020 season; registration open

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon is more than just a beautiful place to look at — it’s also the perfect place of education for all kinds, including outdoor activities and the arts.

Grand Canyon Conservancy operates its field institute every year, offering one-of-a-kind experiences in the Canyon, from hikes to photography lessons. Registration is now open for next year’s Field Institute at https://www.grandcanyon.org/classes-tours/about-the-field-institute.

Class offerings include guided day hikes and tours, guided backpacking trips, natural and cultural history courses, training and certification courses, service trips and lessons in writing, photography, art, yoga and more.

All trips are reviewed by the interpretive team at Grand Canyon National Park to ensure guides are educated and qualified and that the excursions meet the park’s educational goals. The partnership has been going strong for more than two decades.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Established in 1932, Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat.