OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Conservancy offering classes for 2020 season; registration open

Grand Canyon Conservancy offers a variety of day hikes and backpacking tours. (Photo/NPS)

Grand Canyon Conservancy offers a variety of day hikes and backpacking tours. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon is more than just a beautiful place to look at — it’s also the perfect place of education for all kinds, including outdoor activities and the arts.

Grand Canyon Conservancy operates its field institute every year, offering one-of-a-kind experiences in the Canyon, from hikes to photography lessons. Registration is now open for next year’s Field Institute at https://www.grandcanyon.org/classes-tours/about-the-field-institute.

Class offerings include guided day hikes and tours, guided backpacking trips, natural and cultural history courses, training and certification courses, service trips and lessons in writing, photography, art, yoga and more.

All trips are reviewed by the interpretive team at Grand Canyon National Park to ensure guides are educated and qualified and that the excursions meet the park’s educational goals. The partnership has been going strong for more than two decades.

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Established in 1932, Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grand Canyon National Park's biggest fan
Suzanne Mathia teaches the art of monsoon photography on Grand Canyon's South Rim
Grand Canyon Field Institute expands offerings
Field Institute cuts fees for local residents
Digging fossils

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites