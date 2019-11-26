Mississippi monument restored at VNMP
Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:20 a.m.
A Mississippi monument recently established at Vicksburg National Military Park, the site of the battle of Vicksburg, underwent a $75,000 restoration funded by the state. The original dedication (pictured) took place Nov. 12, 1909.
Most Read
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Lees Ferry, Lake Powell make changes for winter season
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Supercharger Station opens in Tusayan
- National Park Service announces five fee-free days for 2020
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Tailor-made moccasins: Navajo artisan brings craft to the Rim
- NPS builds a welcome shady spot on the South Kaibab Trail
More like this story
Parks in Brief: Gettysburg National Military Park, Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, Wind Cave National Park
Parks in Brief: Shiloh National Military Park, Mississippi civil rights sites, Joshua Tree National Park and White Sands National Monument
Parks in Brief: Yellowstone National Park, Vicksburg National Military Park, Arlington Memorial Bridge
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: