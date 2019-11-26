OFFERS
Nov. 26
Mississippi monument restored at VNMP

The original dedication of the Mississippi monument at Vicksburg took place Nov. 12, 1909. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:20 a.m.

A Mississippi monument recently established at Vicksburg National Military Park, the site of the battle of Vicksburg, underwent a $75,000 restoration funded by the state. The original dedication (pictured) took place Nov. 12, 1909.

