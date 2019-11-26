National Christmas Tree lighting takes place Dec. 5 on White House lawn

WASHINGTON — A lovely melding of music, national parks, outdoor performance, and holiday cheer, the 97th National Christmas Tree Lighting will feature not only the official lighting of the new National Christmas Tree, but also timeless holiday tunes that people of all ages will enjoy.

Presented by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation, this beloved American tradition takes place on the Ellipse in President’s Park (White House) Dec. 5.

This year, country music star Jessie James Decker will host and perform at the national park-inspired holiday event. Additional performers will include country singer and winner of The Voice Chevel Shepherd, pop artist and American Idol finalist Colton Dixon, The United States Air Force’s premier rock band Max Impact, country music artist and The Voice finalist Spensha Baker, the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, the West Tennessee Youth Chorus, and “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band.

Thanks to a partnership with the National Park Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, Ovation and REELZ will broadcast the 2019 National Christmas Tree Lighting on Monday, Dec. 9. Viewers can tune in to watch the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on REELZ and 9 p.m. ET on Ovation. The broadcast offers a wonderful opportunity for friends and families across the country to rejoice in this holiday tradition together.

the tree lighting was first celebrated in 1923 by President Calvin Coolidge.

Last month, the National Park Service planted a new National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse in President’s Park. The new tree is a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, and will be lit for the first time during this year’s ceremony.

Information provided by NPS