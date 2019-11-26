Pile burning wraps up on three projects near Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Fire managers conducted pile burning on the Tusayan Ranger District last work.

The piles are the result of forest restoration projects, and the purpose of burning them was to reduce forest fuels that could contribute to high-intensity wildfires. Fire managers will continue to seek opportunities throughout the winter to conduct pile burns. Areas to treated when conditions were favorable are as follows:

West of Grand Canyon Airport — 375 acres of piles located north of Forest Road 335 and along FR 2604.

East of Highway 64 — 144 acres of piles located about 2 miles south of the Town of Tusayan and north of FR 2708.

East of Ten-X Campground – 189 acres of piles located north of FR 688 near Charley Tank.

North of Russell Tank in the Russell Project area. Forty-four acres of piles located south of FR 310 and north of Russell Tank.

There were no road or trail closures with any of the pile burns planned for the Tusayan Ranger District. Minimal to light smoke impacts were anticipated in the immediate vicinity of the pile burns.

The public can view approved prescribed fires for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at https://smoke.azdeq.gov/.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest