OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 26
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pile burning wraps up on three projects near Tusayan

Fire moves across the ground through dead pine needles during an earlier fire in 2019. (Photo/InciWeb)

Fire moves across the ground through dead pine needles during an earlier fire in 2019. (Photo/InciWeb)

Originally Published: November 26, 2019 10:14 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Fire managers conducted pile burning on the Tusayan Ranger District last work.

The piles are the result of forest restoration projects, and the purpose of burning them was to reduce forest fuels that could contribute to high-intensity wildfires. Fire managers will continue to seek opportunities throughout the winter to conduct pile burns. Areas to treated when conditions were favorable are as follows:

West of Grand Canyon Airport — 375 acres of piles located north of Forest Road 335 and along FR 2604.

East of Highway 64 — 144 acres of piles located about 2 miles south of the Town of Tusayan and north of FR 2708.

East of Ten-X Campground – 189 acres of piles located north of FR 688 near Charley Tank.

North of Russell Tank in the Russell Project area. Forty-four acres of piles located south of FR 310 and north of Russell Tank.

There were no road or trail closures with any of the pile burns planned for the Tusayan Ranger District. Minimal to light smoke impacts were anticipated in the immediate vicinity of the pile burns.

The public can view approved prescribed fires for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website at https://smoke.azdeq.gov/.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pile burning to begin on three projects near Tusayan
Kaibab Forest to continue pile burns
Pile burning resumes near Jacob Lake
Tusayan District to Implement 8,000-Acre Thinning and Burning Project
Forest Service<br>begins prescribed burning

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites