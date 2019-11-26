Save on tech with Black Friday deals

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Before the food coma has dissipated on Thanksgiving day, before the first snap of the traditional holiday football game, many peoples’ minds turn to one thing: bargain hunting on Black Friday.

Of course, Black Friday starts earlier and earlier, with several stores opening their doors as early as Thursday afternoon to get the bargain rush going. Some of the best deals involve tech and gadgets, both online and in-store. If someone on your holiday shopping list has been pining for a new television or oogling the latest gadget, you’re in luck, because dozens of deeply discounted bargains await — if you can brave the cold and crowds.

Here are some of the best deals being offered this Black Friday:

Several retailers are offering up discounted Apple products this season. The music lover in your life may be on the lookout for some AirPods, which will be offered for $139.99 at both Wal-Mart and Best Buy. For $164.99 at Best Buy, you can get the model that includes a carrying case and wireless charger as well.

For those looking for a new iPad, which usually retails for $329.99, the new seventh-generation model is on sale at Target on Black Friday for $249.99. If you want to avoid the stores Friday morning, it’s currently on sale now for $279.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

Trendy lovers of small tech can find discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models. While it normally retails for about $200, will be knocked down to $129.99 as part of Wal-Mart’s doorbusters Friday morning. If you need it for more than working out, the LTE-connected version is available for $199.99.

Whether you’re in college, work with graphics or just want a sleek new laptop, Macbooks are both reliable and secure. For those looking for a model that can do a little bit of everything, the Macbook Air, with a dual-core i5 processor and 128 GB solid state drive, is $200 off right now at Best Buy. You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for $1,099.

If Google and Android is your cup of tea, several retailers are offering deals on Google phones and tech products.

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone is $200 off at Amazon, Best Buy and the Google Store — the regular Pixel 6 is $599 and the Pixel 4 XL is $699. Both versions are unlocked and can be used with any carrier. If you’re waiting until Nov. 28, Best Buy is offering the Pixel 4 for $400 off, but it must be activated in-store with a carrier.

If you have a gamer in your life, chances are they’ll be interested in several recently-released games for both consoles — Xbox One and Playstation 4 — and computers. If a new console is on their list, GameStop is offering a Playstation 4 Pro model for $299.99 in Glacier White. In addition to a $100 discount on the console, buyers will also receive a $25 GameStop gift card. Buyers will also be able to pick up an Xbox One console, certified refurbished, for $99, or a next-generation Xbox One X, which has 4k HD Blu-Ray capabilities, for $349 — this version comes bundles with the popular sports title NBA 2K20. Additionally, the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for both PS4 and Xbox will be discounted to $38.

For younger kids or older lovers of Nintendo’s fun, quirky style, GameStop is offering an exclusive deal on the portable Nintendo Switch Lite, selling the mini-console for $199 and including a $25 gift card. The original Nintendo Switch, bundles with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, will be available for $299, which also includes a free $25 gift card.

For those who are thinking of going bigger in the home entertainment department, brand new high-performance televisions are often deeply discounted at various retailers on Black Friday, with a caveat — there are usually only a handful available, so you may have to arrive very early and wait in line for a chance to snag one.

Sam’s Club has one of the best television deals on Black Friday — a Vizio 65-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR TV for $879. And unlike other retailers, where you may have to wait in line, this deal is only available online. It will be available beginning at 7 a.m. Nov. 29. If you’re looking to go event bigger, LG’s 82-inch 4K HDR TV (model 8070PUA) will be $1,599, down from $1,799. It also comes with a $150 Sam’s Club gift card, and is available in-store and online.