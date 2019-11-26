Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
Winter storm with possible snow accumulation stares down Thanksgiving day
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is predicting a wild winter storm beginning today and continuing through the Thanksgiving holiday.
NWS is urging travelers to to get an early start if they need to travel in northern Arizona, with driving conditions slowly deteriorating beginning Wednesday afternoon. Preliminary snow accumulation totals are 10 to 16 inches for Grand Canyon Village, with significantly more in Williams (20 to 26 inches) and Flagstaff (19 to 25 inches). The North Rim is expected to receive up to 31 inches of snow from Wednesday through Saturday. Prescott and the Verde Valley are expected to receive up to six inches of snow.
According to the NWS, the powerful storm driving the snow is expected to produce hurricane-force winds off the west coast and gradually weakening as the storm moves across the mountains of California and Oregon inland.
