Grand Canyon National Park to close East Rim drive at 7 p.m. in preparation for winter storm

A snowy Grand Canyon as seen from the Rim Trail.
Photo/NPS

A snowy Grand Canyon as seen from the Rim Trail.

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 11:45 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. -- In advance of a winter storm, Grand Canyon National Park will close the East Entrance Station and East Rim Drive, known as Desert View Drive, on the South Rim at 7 p.m. (MST), Nov. 27. The East Entrance Station and East Rim Drive will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) took precautionary measures by closing state Route (SR) 67, the 43-mile highway, between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Nov. 26.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for the area in effect from Thursday afternoon until Friday evening for elevations above 4,500 feet. They've forecast 8 to 12 inches at the South Rim and 15 to 21 inches on the North Rim.

Visitors can still access the South Rim via the South Entrance Station from SR 64. Updated road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information Site at: www.az511.com.

The North Rim is closed annually to vehicle traffic between Dec. 1 and May 15, or prior to December due to weather conditions. ADOT closes and doesn't clear snow from SR 67 during the winter. All North Rim visitor service operations and SR 67 are expected to re-open on May 15, 2020.

The North Rim campground will still be available for winter camping and are accessible via inner canyon trails from the South Rim or by hiking, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing 45 miles from Jacob Lake. To camp at the North Rim during the winter months, visitors need a backcountry permit, which can be obtained from the South Rim's Backcountry Information Center. Permit requests can be faxed year-round to 928-638-2125.

For additional information on North Rim winter camping, please call the Backcountry Information Center at 928-638-7875 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (MST) or visit the park's backcountry webpage at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/backcountry.htm .

The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is open year-round.

Information provided by NPS

