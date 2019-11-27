Grand Canyon National Park urges hikers to come prepared for icy trails
Originally Published: November 27, 2019 10:01 a.m.
With a winter storm brewing and nighttime temperatures dropping lower, Grand Canyon National Park is urging visitors who plan on hiking to come prepared for icy trails.
Rangers recommend hiking poles, which can be rented for $6 per day from the General Store, and crampons or show traction devices, which are available for purchase at several Village shops for about $45.
Additionally, officials recommend dressing warmly in layers.
Information provided by NPS
