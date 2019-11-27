OFFERS
Grand Canyon National Park urges hikers to come prepared for icy trails

The tops of Grand Canyon trails are icy - hiking poles and show traction devices are strongly recommended by park officials. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: November 27, 2019 10:01 a.m.

With a winter storm brewing and nighttime temperatures dropping lower, Grand Canyon National Park is urging visitors who plan on hiking to come prepared for icy trails.

Rangers recommend hiking poles, which can be rented for $6 per day from the General Store, and crampons or show traction devices, which are available for purchase at several Village shops for about $45.

Additionally, officials recommend dressing warmly in layers.

Information provided by NPS

