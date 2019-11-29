Town of Tusayan declares state of emergency due to snow, lack of electricity

TUSAYAN, Ariz. - The town of Tusayan, Arizona has declared a state of emergency due to substantial snow and lack of electricity. The town, located just outside Grand Canyon National Park, received almost two feet of snow and has been without power since 3 a.m. Nov. 29. The town said roads are impassable and unsafe and there is a shortage of fuel.

Grand Canyon National Park is still without power also although both the Village and DV markets are open. The Yavapai Lodge has power but no heat. The park is setting up emergency shelters for those who are unable to leave today. Power is not expected to be restored until 6 p.m. today.￼

"We are working to arrange emergency shelter at the National Park, in buses, and at other locations," said Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson. "We are working with the county emergency management team, ADOT, APS and the National Park Service with a priority on clearing roads."

More than 1,000 people and tourists are now in Tusayan with no power or heat.

"Getting the roads open is the main thing we need," said Sanderson. "The County and ADOT are working to make it possible to safely travel state route 64."

The Tusayan Town Council and staff are also working to get information out to the community and to people in need.

The American Red Cross has deployed staff and are ready to assist. They have set-up an emergency shelter at the Horace Albright Training Center located inside Grand Canyon National Park. Persons needing a shuttle ride to the shelter should call 928.638.7302.