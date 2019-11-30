Power restored to Tusayan and Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Thanksgiving holiday storm dropped more than a foot of snow at the Grand Canyon, knocking out power overnight at the South Rim and the community of Tusayan.
The town of Tusayan declared a state of emergency as residents and tourists scrambled to stay warm without power.
The town of Tusayan has about 2,500 residents and hundreds of tourists were visiting the park over the holiday.
The National Park Service said in a Twitter post that APS hoped to restore electricity by 6 p.m. Friday, but power was not restored until 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
"We have icy, wintry conditions across much of northern Arizona again this morning," the park said on Facebook. "Travel on area roadways remains challenging."
The park recommended postponing travel until Saturday afternoon or Sunday.
State Route 64 from Williams to Grand Canyon South Rim has been plowed. Highway 180 from Flagstaff remains difficult for low clearance vehicles and will be congested with snowplay vehicles.
Coconino County and the American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Grand Canyon last night at the Horace Albright Training Center.
According to the county, Ash Fork is still without power.
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
- Hiker found dead in Zion National Park was concession worker
- Grand Canyon Village without power, some roads closed
- Williams facing up to 23 inches of snow as storm expected Thanksgiving Day
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- 3 outfitter guides convicted, banned from Arizona forests
- Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
- Grand Canyon National Park to close East Rim drive at 7 p.m. in preparation for winter storm
- Grand Canyon Village without power, some roads closed
- Grand Canyon National Park urges hikers to come prepared for icy trails
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
- Hiker found dead in Zion National Park was concession worker
- Study looks at potential for massive flooding in Flagstaff
- Grand Canyon Village without power, some roads closed
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Red flag warning issued for northern Arizona Oct. 29
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Justin Lee Richardson disappeared from the Grand Canyon area in 2001 and has never been found
- Isabelle Karlsberger takes the helm at Canyon childcare center
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: