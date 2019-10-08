Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 9

Tusayan Town Council meeting Oct. 9

The Tusayan Town Council will meet Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. in the Town Hall, located just south of Grand Canyon Airport. The public is encouraged to attend. A copy of the agenda can be found by visiting tusayan-az.gov/agendas-minutes.

Movie Night: “Spiderman: Far from Home” Oct. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Spiderman: Far from Home” (Rated PG-13) starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson and Jake Gyllenhaal. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 16 & 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 16 and 29. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Albquerque Ballon Fiesta 3-night trip Oct. 11-14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Abuquerque for the annual hot air balloon fiesta Oct. 11-14. Cost is $80 per person and includes lodging.. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

Phoenix haunted house overnight trip Oct. 18-19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Phoenix for a tour of seasonal haunted houses Oct. 18-19. Cost is $80 per person and includes lodging. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least a week’s notice.

HeartSaver CPR class Oct. 19

The Tusayan Fire Department will offer a HeartSaver CPR class on site at 9 a.m. Oct. 19. Cost is $25 per person, payable in cash, which coveres class materials and certification document. Please RSVP to tusayanfdcpr@gmail.com at least three days prior ro the class.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.