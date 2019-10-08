OFFERS
Four Rollers League: Week 2 of 25

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 12:46 p.m.

PLACE W L

Pin Heads 8 4

Iron Turds 7 5

Four Play 6.5 5.5

Y Ask Y 6 6

The Spoilers 5 7

Holy Bowlers 3.5 8.5

Turkeys – Andrew Aldaz+1, game one; Pete Jones, game three; Blake Harris, game three

Splits – None

Strike Pot – Jane Gibson missed $44

High game, scratch – Iron Turds (536)

High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1498)

High game, handicap – Holy Bowlers (724)

High series, handicap – Holy Bowlers (1945)

Men’s high game, scratch – Andrew Aldaz (191)

Men’s high series, scratch – Andrew Aldaz (452)

Men’s high game, handicap – Blake Harris (228)

Men’s high series, handicap – Andrew Aldaz (545)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (155)

Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (423)

Women’s high game, handicap – Becca Harris (209)

Women’s high series, handicap – Clarinda Vail (519)

