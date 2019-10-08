Four Rollers League: Week 2 of 25
PLACE W L
Pin Heads 8 4
Iron Turds 7 5
Four Play 6.5 5.5
Y Ask Y 6 6
The Spoilers 5 7
Holy Bowlers 3.5 8.5
Turkeys – Andrew Aldaz+1, game one; Pete Jones, game three; Blake Harris, game three
Splits – None
Strike Pot – Jane Gibson missed $44
High game, scratch – Iron Turds (536)
High series, scratch – Iron Turds (1498)
High game, handicap – Holy Bowlers (724)
High series, handicap – Holy Bowlers (1945)
Men’s high game, scratch – Andrew Aldaz (191)
Men’s high series, scratch – Andrew Aldaz (452)
Men’s high game, handicap – Blake Harris (228)
Men’s high series, handicap – Andrew Aldaz (545)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (155)
Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (423)
Women’s high game, handicap – Becca Harris (209)
Women’s high series, handicap – Clarinda Vail (519)
