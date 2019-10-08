OFFERS
Grizzly moved likely daughter of famous bear No. 399

Grizzly No. 399 gained fame for raising at least four litters of cubs within view of roads in Grand Teton National Park. (Photo/NPS)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 2 p.m.

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. — Wildlife officials in Wyoming have trapped and relocated a grizzly bear thought to be the offspring of a well-known grizzly.

Grizzly No. 399 gained fame for raising at least four litters of cubs within view of roads in Grand Teton National Park. People have established social media channels and even written a book about her.

Recently wildlife managers trapped a young female grizzly that was spending a lot of time near homes and may have eaten human food in an area south of Grand Teton.

The Jackson Hole News reports they moved the bear near Beartooth Pass near the Montana line east of Yellowstone National Park.

Dan Thompson with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department says the bear is likely a daughter of No. 399.

