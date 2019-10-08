Proposed Lake Powell pipeline cost estimate lowered by $100M
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials say they have shaved $100 million off the estimated price of a proposed pipeline that would pull water from Lake Powell.
The Utah Division of Water Resources said in a news release Sept. 25 the cost savings come from scrapping plans for two reservoirs that would have generated hydropower at peak demand times.
Division spokeswoman Marcie Larson says the project is estimated to cost $1-1.7 billion, down from as much as $1.8 billion. It would be repaid over 50 years.
A legislative audit found it will require a large fee, rate and tax increases in Washington County in southern Utah to pay for the project.
