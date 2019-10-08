OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 09
Tusayan fire hydrants receive makeover

Tusayan Fire District is in the process of painting fire hydrants in Tusayan. (Photo/TFD)

Tusayan Fire District is in the process of painting fire hydrants in Tusayan. (Photo/TFD)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 2:09 p.m.

Tusayan Fire District is in the process of painting fire hydrants in Tusayan. Purple hydrants use reclaimed water while yellow hydrants use potable water. The different color tips indicate the flow rates each hydrant produces which helps to increase the department’s response time in the case of an emergency. (Photo/Tusayan Fire Dept.)

