Tusayan fire hydrants receive makeover
Originally Published: October 8, 2019 2:09 p.m.
Tusayan Fire District is in the process of painting fire hydrants in Tusayan. Purple hydrants use reclaimed water while yellow hydrants use potable water. The different color tips indicate the flow rates each hydrant produces which helps to increase the department’s response time in the case of an emergency. (Photo/Tusayan Fire Dept.)
