Coconino County confirms first flu cases of the season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) officials announced the first case of influenza for the 2019 – 2020 flu season in the County Oct. 9. The individual has recovered from the illness.

Public health officials are reminding people to receive the flu vaccination (flu shot).

“Influenza can be a serious disease,” said Thomas Pristow, CCHHS Director and Chief Health Officer. “Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and then spread it to others. The first confirmed flu cases of the season are an important reminder for everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and to protect others.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6-months old and over get a flu shot each year.

Flu shots are available by appointment from 8 a.m. –– 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the CCHHS Clinic, 2625 N. King Street, Flagstaff. They are also available from North Country HealthCare at the Williams Clinic at 301 S 7th Street. More information is available from Williams Clinic at (928) 635-4441.

Walk-ins are accepted as availability permits.

The cost for a flu vaccination at the CCHHS Clinic is $30. High-dose flu vaccinations are $50. As a courtesy, the CCHHS will bill the insurance company, but those seeking a flu shot should check with their insurance provider to determine whether they are covered and asked to bring their insurance card. No one will be denied services due to inability to pay.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes and can cause death.

Precautions

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, these actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect people from getting sick:



Wash hands frequently during the flu season.



Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.



Avoid contact with people who are sick.



Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.



Don’t share eating utensils, cups and straws.



Stay home when you are sick.



More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/health. Contact your healthcare provider or call the Coconino County Health and Human Services Clinic at (928) 679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272.

Information provided by Coconino County Health Services