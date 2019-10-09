OFFERS
Red Flag Warning today and freeze forecast for tonight

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 9, 2019 2:43 p.m.

There is a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory that is in effect for Coconino County.

There will be gusty southwest winds from 40-50 mph that persist through this evening. Gusty southwest winds combined with low relative humidity will create a period of critical fire weather through this evening.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday in Williams is 75 degrees. Low tonight is 33 degrees. Thursday’s high is 59 degrees with a low of 23 degrees Thursday night. Friday’s high is 59 degrees with 23 degrees for the low.

Temperatures will increase to 69 degrees Saturday with a low of 30 degrees Saturday night.

Friday morning will have the coldest lows so far this fall, there is a Freeze Watch in effect for much of northern Arizona about 4,000 feet. Temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday.

Wind gusts have reached 40 mph so far today.

