Red Flag Warning today and freeze forecast for tonight
There is a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory that is in effect for Coconino County.
There will be gusty southwest winds from 40-50 mph that persist through this evening. Gusty southwest winds combined with low relative humidity will create a period of critical fire weather through this evening.
High temperature forecast for Wednesday in Williams is 75 degrees. Low tonight is 33 degrees. Thursday’s high is 59 degrees with a low of 23 degrees Thursday night. Friday’s high is 59 degrees with 23 degrees for the low.
Temperatures will increase to 69 degrees Saturday with a low of 30 degrees Saturday night.
Friday morning will have the coldest lows so far this fall, there is a Freeze Watch in effect for much of northern Arizona about 4,000 feet. Temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees below normal Thursday.
Wind gusts have reached 40 mph so far today.
- Radiation exposure in Grand Canyon under investigation
- Grand Canyon man sentenced for domestic violence
- Coconino County Search and Rescue aids family east of Tusayan
- Grand Canyon National Park receives 12 inches of snow during winter storm, North Rim up to 22 inches
- Permanent ban on uranium mining near Grand Canyon in the works
- Grand Canyon National Park kicks off 100th anniversary Feb. 26 with free entry, visitor activities
- Winter storm brings record snowfall to parts of Arizona
- Notes from the edge of the wilderness
- Grand Canyon celebrates 100th anniversary Feb. 26.
- Tonto National Monument to host Heritage Days March 9-10
- Grand Canyon National Park receives 12 inches of snow during winter storm, North Rim up to 22 inches
- Radiation exposure in Grand Canyon under investigation
- Obituary: Verna M. Ciesielski
- Grand Canyon National Park investigating possible radiation exposure by tourists, employees
- Grand Canyon to celebrate Centennial in 2019
- Just like grandma's: Chicken Kitchen to open for all day eats in Tusayan
- Grand Canyon National Park kicks off 100th anniversary Feb. 26 with free entry, visitor activities
- Grand Canyon man sentenced for domestic violence
- Heavy snow expected Sunday and Monday in northern Arizona
- Rockslide blocks Bright Angel Trail on South Rim
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: