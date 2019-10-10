Water Conservation Measures Initiated at Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon, AZ- Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures for the South Rim on Oct. 10 due to a loss of water connectivity.
During the initial phase of the Grand Canyon Indian Garden north pump house replacement project, a leak occurred on an isolation valve between the South Rim and Indian Garden. The impact of the leak is disrupting water connectivity to the Indian Garden north pump house, which is also preventing water from being pumped to the South Rim. There's no impact to the North Rim.
Park staff are working to restore the water connection and will remain in a conservation mode until further notice.
Water conservation measures in effect are:
· No car or bus washing
· No watering of lawns or plants
· Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing
· Drinking water at restaurants will be provided by request and not automatically provided
· Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth
Within the inner canyon, water services at Indian Garden and Plateau Point are unavailable.
Drinking water is available at the Mile and a Half and Three Mile filling stations on the Bright Angel Trail as well as Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.
Visit nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm for more hiking information.
The public can call 928-638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information about current water restrictions at Grand Canyon.
Information provided by NPS
