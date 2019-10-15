Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 12:50 p.m.
Bear 435, also known as Holly, was crowned Queen of Katmai National Park's Fat Bear Week Oct. 7. Katmai National Park is located on the Kenai Penninsula in southern Alaska. The park has an informal contest each year spotlighting bears' summer and autumn feeding in preparation for winter hibernation.
