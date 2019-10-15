OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 16
Search resumes for missing man in Rocky Mtn. National Park

Searchers cover difficult terrain looking for James Pruitt, missing since February. (Photo/NPS)

Searchers cover difficult terrain looking for James Pruitt, missing since February. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: October 15, 2019 11:48 a.m.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — About 50 Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members were involved in additional search efforts Oct. 9 for James Pruitt, who was last heard from on Feb. 28.

The new search efforts were concentrated in off-trail areas in the Prospect Canyon drainage and the Glacier Gorge drainage above Jewel Lake. Five teams, comprised of 40 searchers, conducted grid searches in areas heavily covered with thick timber, dead and down trees, thick willow, tall grass and mountain streams.

Throughout the summer, smaller teams have focused specific search efforts in other segments of the search area. The general search area has also experienced significant visitation over the last four months. Unfortunately, no clues have been found.

Background

On March 3, search efforts began in the Glacier Gorge area of Rocky Mountain National Park for James Pruitt, 70, of Etowah, Tennessee. After a vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead was determined to belong to Pruitt, his family confirmed he was in the area and hadn’t been heard from since Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

More than two feet of snow accumulated in the Glacier Gorge area. That significant snowfall in mountainous terrain added to the challenge of search efforts, making finding clues to Pruitt’s whereabouts even more difficult.

James Pruitt is considered a missing person and our investigation will continue.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
