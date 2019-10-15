OFFERS
Wed, Oct. 16
Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31

Prizes will be awarded this year for best costume and best trunk display.
Photo/Yvonne Trujillo

Prizes will be awarded this year for best costume and best trunk display.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 10:59 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — It’s time to dust the cobwebs off the Halloween décor — the town of Tusayan will host its annual Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Tusayan Visitor Center parking lot.

Photo Gallery

Grand Canyon, Tusayan Halloween 2018

Local food vendors will have booths set up offering goodies, in case a candy coma isn’t on your list of Halloween treats.

Everyone is encouraged to come in costume — the annual contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume for ages 5 and under, 6-8 years, 9-12 years and 13 and up.

Community groups will have their trunks set up around the parking lot — each group can decorate the trunk with a different theme and prizes will be given for both the Best Community Trunk and the Judge’s Choice.

