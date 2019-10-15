Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — It’s time to dust the cobwebs off the Halloween décor — the town of Tusayan will host its annual Trunk or Treat event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Tusayan Visitor Center parking lot.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon, Tusayan Halloween 2018
Local food vendors will have booths set up offering goodies, in case a candy coma isn’t on your list of Halloween treats.
Everyone is encouraged to come in costume — the annual contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best costume for ages 5 and under, 6-8 years, 9-12 years and 13 and up.
Community groups will have their trunks set up around the parking lot — each group can decorate the trunk with a different theme and prizes will be given for both the Best Community Trunk and the Judge’s Choice.
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Environmentalists push for removing dam along Colorado River
- Water Conservation Measures Initiated at Grand Canyon
- October is the perfect month for exploring the colors of the Kaibab Plateau
- Tusayan fire hydrants receive makeover
- Captive bred California Condors released at Vermilion Cliffs
- Fire crews make progress on completion of Ikes Fire control lines
- Fudge tops list of sweet treats at Grand Canyon's Maswik Lodge
- Grand Canyon man sentenced for domestic violence
- Proposed Lake Powell pipeline cost estimate lowered by $100M
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Pastoring at a Natural Wonder of the World: A journey in trust and dedication
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Into the Canyon: Author, adventurer Craig Childs speaks at NAU
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Helicopters to help suppress growing Ikes Fire
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: