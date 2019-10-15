OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Oct. 16
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Wildlife managers investigate Mexican Gray Wolf death

Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have determined Mexican wolf conservation efforts will be focused south of the I-40 corridor.
Photo/Jim Schulz

Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have determined Mexican wolf conservation efforts will be focused south of the I-40 corridor.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 15, 2019 12:49 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Wildlife managers are investigating the death of a Mexican Gray Wolf found last month in Arizona.

Officials with the wolf recovery team say the uncollared juvenile wolf was possibly a member of the Hoodoo Pack, which typically roams the northeastern portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Officials did not release any details about the circumstances of the animal's death.

In all, there have been nine documented wolf deaths since the beginning of the year.

A subspecies of the Western Gray Wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.

Survey results released earlier this year indicated there were at least 131 wolves in the mountain ranges spanning southwestern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Three Mexican Gray Wolves found dead
Report: Two Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona
Arizona counties want more funds for Mexican wolf recovery efforts
Report: Two Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona and New Mexico
Cattle kills prompt removal of two Mexican gray wolves on Gila National Forest

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites