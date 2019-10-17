Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
Grand Canyon, AZ- Water connectivity to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim is restored. The park has removed water restrictions and resumed basic water conservation measures.
A valve leak, which prevented water from being pumped between the Indian Garden north pump house and the South Rim was identified last week. Park staff replaced the valve and restored the water connection over the holiday weekend.
Water services at the Indian Garden inner canyon facility was impacted by the valve leak Oct. 10-11. Water services were restored late on Oct. 11, and currently all inner canyon filling stations are available for visitor use. Trail users should always carry a method to treat water when hiking below the rim. Visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips for more hiking tips.
Grand Canyon National Park always operates under water conservation measures, encouraging all residents, visitors and businesses to mindfully use water and adopt basic water conservation practices.
