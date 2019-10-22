Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 23

Ping Pong and Pool Tournament Oct. 24

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a ping pong and pool tournament at 8 p.m. Oct. 24. Those interested in participating can stop by the Rec Center to sign up.

Movie Night: “Annabelle Comes Home” Oct. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Annabelle Comes Home” (Rated R) starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Mckenna Grace. While babysitting the daughter of Ed and Lorraine Warren, a teenager and her friend unknowingly awaken an evil spirit trapped in a doll. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Celebraciones de la Gentes festival trip Oct. 27

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff for the Gentes de Celebraciones festival at Muiseum of Northern Arizona Oct. 27. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 29. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Grand Canyon Half Marathon Nov. 2

The Grand Canyon Chamber will host the first Grand Canyon Half Marathon Nov. 2 in Tusayan. Tusayan Fire DEpartment will be hosting a pancake breakfast beginning at 7 a.m. prior to the event. More information is available at https://southrimchamberofcommerce.com/whats-new.

Grand Canyon Food Pantry now open

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is now open at 87 Sunset Drive in Grand Canyon Village. Hours are Mondays from 8 to 11 a.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 5 p.m.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department.

More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.