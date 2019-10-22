Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park turns 20

GUNNISON, Colo. — It was 20 years ago on Oct. 21, 1999, that then-President Bill Clinton signed an act, sponsored by Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell and Congressman Scott McGinnis, enlarging Black Canyon National Monument and establishing it as a national park.

Local communities celebrated two days later, and held parades the following spring. The decades-long effort to create a new national park on Colorado’s Western Slope began shortly after Black Canyon was set aside as a national monument in 1933. Efforts arose in the 1970s and early 1980s before Campbell redoubled those efforts in the early 1990s.



Information provided by NPS