Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park turns 20
GUNNISON, Colo. — It was 20 years ago on Oct. 21, 1999, that then-President Bill Clinton signed an act, sponsored by Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell and Congressman Scott McGinnis, enlarging Black Canyon National Monument and establishing it as a national park.
Local communities celebrated two days later, and held parades the following spring. The decades-long effort to create a new national park on Colorado’s Western Slope began shortly after Black Canyon was set aside as a national monument in 1933. Efforts arose in the 1970s and early 1980s before Campbell redoubled those efforts in the early 1990s.
Information provided by NPS
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Tusayan law enforcement services cut under budget constraints
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Lake Mead Rangers perform multiple visitors rescues in one week
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 16
- Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Helicopters to help suppress growing Ikes Fire
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: