OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park turns 20

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 21. (Photo/NPS)

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park celebrated its 20th anniversary Oct. 21. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:51 a.m.

GUNNISON, Colo. — It was 20 years ago on Oct. 21, 1999, that then-President Bill Clinton signed an act, sponsored by Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell and Congressman Scott McGinnis, enlarging Black Canyon National Monument and establishing it as a national park.

Local communities celebrated two days later, and held parades the following spring. The decades-long effort to create a new national park on Colorado’s Western Slope began shortly after Black Canyon was set aside as a national monument in 1933. Efforts arose in the 1970s and early 1980s before Campbell redoubled those efforts in the early 1990s.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rainbow Bridge National Monument designated International Dark Sky Sanctuary
Flagstaff area National Monuments offer free entrance April 20
Another national<br>monument coming?
Parks in Brief: White Sands National Monument, Rocky Mountain National Park
Parks in Brief: National Park Service, Glacier Bay National Park, Tumacacori National Historic Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites