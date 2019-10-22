Four Rollers League: Week 5 of 25
PLACE W L
Iron Turds 15 5
Y Ask Y 12 8
Guttercorns 12 8
The Spoilers 8 12
Holy Bowlers 6.5 13.5
Four Play 6.5 13.5
Turkeys – John Vail, game three
Splits – Calvin Liu (3-10), Robert Castellanos(5-10)
Strike Pot – Pete Jones missed $63
High game, scratch – Iron Turds (552)
High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1594)
High game, handicap – Iron Turds (705)
High series, handicap – Y ask Y (2017)
Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (177)
Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (495)
Men’s high game, handicap – Ty Karlovetz (205)
Men’s high series, handicap – John Vail (537)
Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (143)
Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (416)
Women’s high game, handicap – Becca Harris (198)
Women’s high series, handicap – Becca Harris (530)
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Tusayan law enforcement services cut under budget constraints
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Lake Mead Rangers perform multiple visitors rescues in one week
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 16
- Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Helicopters to help suppress growing Ikes Fire
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: