Four Rollers League: Week 5 of 25

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:12 a.m.

PLACE W L

Iron Turds 15 5

Y Ask Y 12 8

Guttercorns 12 8

The Spoilers 8 12

Holy Bowlers 6.5 13.5

Four Play 6.5 13.5

Turkeys – John Vail, game three

Splits – Calvin Liu (3-10), Robert Castellanos(5-10)

Strike Pot – Pete Jones missed $63

High game, scratch – Iron Turds (552)

High series, scratch – Y ask Y (1594)

High game, handicap – Iron Turds (705)

High series, handicap – Y ask Y (2017)

Men’s high game, scratch – John Vail (177)

Men’s high series, scratch – John Vail (495)

Men’s high game, handicap – Ty Karlovetz (205)

Men’s high series, handicap – John Vail (537)

Women’s high game, scratch – Clarinda Vail (143)

Women’s high series, scratch – Clarinda Vail (416)

Women’s high game, handicap – Becca Harris (198)

Women’s high series, handicap – Becca Harris (530)

