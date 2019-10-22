OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon students celebrate culture on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Grand Canyon School students with Native American heritage shared their culture by attending classes in traditional tribal dress. (Photo/Cayli Miles)

Grand Canyon School students with Native American heritage shared their culture by attending classes in traditional tribal dress. (Photo/Cayli Miles)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:16 a.m.

Photo Gallery

Grand Canyon Students Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Grand Canyon School students with Native American heritage shared their culture by attending classes in traditional tribal dress. The school celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day Oct. 14. (Photos/Savannah Longhoma, Alana Keebahe and Cayli Miles)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grand Canyon National Park to celebrate National Native American Heritage Month
Native American Heritage celebration highlights
Twenty-second Annual Native American Heritage Days begins August 6 on the North Rim
Grand Canyon National Park to Celebrate National Native American Heritage Month
Experience regional Native culture at Grand Canyon's Native American Indian Heritage Fest Nov. 9

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites