Grand Canyon students celebrate culture on Indigenous Peoples' Day
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:16 a.m.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Students Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day
Grand Canyon School students with Native American heritage shared their culture by attending classes in traditional tribal dress. The school celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day Oct. 14. (Photos/Savannah Longhoma, Alana Keebahe and Cayli Miles)
Most Read
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Tusayan law enforcement services cut under budget constraints
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Lake Mead Rangers perform multiple visitors rescues in one week
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 16
- Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Helicopters to help suppress growing Ikes Fire
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: