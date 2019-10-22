OFFERS
National Park Service recruiting for seasonal jobs across the country

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:02 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The National Park Service has begun searching for the next generation of employees to preserve and protect the country’s special resources for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

NPS opened the first of thousands of seasonal summer jobs for 2020 on USAJobs Oct. 7.

For the first time ever, NPS has developed a recruitment schedule tracking its seasonal recruitment timeline across the service. The agency is recruiting for entry-level summer seasonal park rangers all across the country — from the rugged peaks of Mount Rainier National Park to the bustling historic streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The agency is also recruiting for a variety of specialized jobs, including archaeologists, biological technicians and engineers.

“The uncommon men and women of the National Park Service share a common trait: a passion for caring for the nation’s special places and sharing their stories,” said Acting Regional Director Chip Jenkins. “I hope you’ll consider joining us this summer season to experience your America. You can make a difference by bringing your unique perspective to our work.”

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 419 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. View employee profiles at nps.gov/aboutus/nps-careers for a glimpse at career possibilities.

Information provided by NPS

