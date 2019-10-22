NPS: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:47 a.m.
BERLIN, Md. — The U.S. National Park Service says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle.
Assateague Island National Seashore officials announced recently that the chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl had been standing in a curved roadway before dawn on Sunday when a park vehicle struck her backside.
Connie’s Girl was born last April.
News outlets report the park employee behind the wheel wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.
Information provided by NPS
Most Read
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- Tusayan law enforcement services cut under budget constraints
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Lake Mead Rangers perform multiple visitors rescues in one week
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 16
- Trunk or treat returns to Tusayan Oct. 31
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Helicopters to help suppress growing Ikes Fire
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
More like this story
Parks in Brief: Grand Teton National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore
Parks in Brief: Montezuma Castle National Monument, Mount Rainier National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: