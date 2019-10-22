NPS: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse

BERLIN, Md. — The U.S. National Park Service says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle.

Assateague Island National Seashore officials announced recently that the chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl had been standing in a curved roadway before dawn on Sunday when a park vehicle struck her backside.

Connie’s Girl was born last April.

News outlets report the park employee behind the wheel wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Information provided by NPS