OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 24
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NPS: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse

NPS says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle. (Photo/NPS)

NPS says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:47 a.m.

BERLIN, Md. — The U.S. National Park Service says a wild horse on Maryland’s Assateague Island has died after being hit by an employee driving a park vehicle.

Assateague Island National Seashore officials announced recently that the chestnut mare named Connie’s Girl had been standing in a curved roadway before dawn on Sunday when a park vehicle struck her backside.

Connie’s Girl was born last April.

News outlets report the park employee behind the wheel wasn’t hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Parks in Brief: Grand Teton National Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore
Assateague Island welcomes newest member of horse herd
Parks in Brief: Rocky Mountain National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore
Parks in Brief: Montezuma Castle National Monument, Mount Rainier National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore
Assateague Island National Seashore welcomes new foal

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites