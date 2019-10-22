OFFERS
Solar-crafted microbrews land at Bright Angel Bar

Mudshark Brewery is based out of Lake Havasu and is a solar-powered brewery producing craft beers. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

Mudshark Brewery is based out of Lake Havasu and is a solar-powered brewery producing craft beers. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 22, 2019 10:13 a.m.

Scott and Tina Stocking of Mudshark Brewery joined The Boulder Alley Boys at the Bright Angel Bar Oct. 11 for a night of music, dancing and dining. “We had an amazing night. The band was fantastic and there was fun had by all,” said Tina Stocking. Mudshark Brewery is based out of Lake Havasu and is a solar-powered brewery producing craft beers. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)

