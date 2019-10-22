Solar-crafted microbrews land at Bright Angel Bar

Scott and Tina Stocking of Mudshark Brewery joined The Boulder Alley Boys at the Bright Angel Bar Oct. 11 for a night of music, dancing and dining. “We had an amazing night. The band was fantastic and there was fun had by all,” said Tina Stocking. Mudshark Brewery is based out of Lake Havasu and is a solar-powered brewery producing craft beers. (Veronica Tierney/WGCN)