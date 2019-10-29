OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona scrambling for offensive balance after RB injuries

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass reception between Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and cornerback Byron Murphy (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) pulls in a pass reception between Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and cornerback Byron Murphy (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

David Brandt/Associated Press
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 2:15 p.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's three-game winning streak is over after a 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints and there's no time to rest.

The Cardinals have a bunch of banged-up running backs and a quick turnaround before Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, who are 7-0 and coming off an impressive 51-13 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Arizona had just 40 yards rushing against New Orleans and is looking for answers now that starter David Johnson (ankle) and backup Chase Edmonds (hamstring) are battling injuries.

"It's tough, but everyone deals with it," Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Offensively, we had a good rhythm going with both those guys and when you lose them both, you've got to find other ways to move the football.

"That's what we're working through this week."

The Cardinals traded for running back Kenyan Drake on Monday, sending a conditional sixth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins. Drake's presence should help but it remains to be seen how effective he can be considering he'll have just two days with the team before Thursday's game.

"He's an explosive guy who has been in the league for a while," rookie quarterback Kyler Murray said. "I definitely have confidence that he'll come in and make plays."

Arizona's defense played well against the Saints for three quarters before Drew Brees — who returned after missing five games because of a thumb injury — threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Brees finished with 373 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to 1st win, 26-23 over Bengals
Cardinals beat Falcons 34-33 after Bryant's extra point miss
Cardinals feeling good after Sunday's late rally for tie
Phantoms boys win<br>homecoming, 70-65
Ghetto Green whip 3 more Flag opponents

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites