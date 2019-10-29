Grand Canyon begins installing new test wells near Phantom Ranch; work to conclude by Dec. 5
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will begin installing five water test wells within the inner canyon at Phantom Ranch next week. The construction began Oct. 28 and is expected to conclude Dec. 5.
Visitors may see or hear helicopter activity that is transfering supplies and equipment at the beginning and end of the project.
The water test wells are being installed as part of the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project, which includes a relocation of the pipeline water intake from Roaring Springs to an area along Bright Angel Creek near Phantom Ranch. The design provides a reliable water delivery system that meets water supply needs at the South Rim and in the Cross Canyon Corridor.
The construction includes the installation of three test and two monitoring wells adjacent to Bright Angel Creek in the delta area of Phantom Ranch.
The wells and water pumping tests are needed to understand the water flow rates and water quality characteristics for the proposed water intake at this location. This information will aid in the design of the intake system and water treatment facilities for the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project.
The Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline project will replace the aging pipeline, which was built in the late 1960s and has far outlived its life expectancy of 30 years. Water operations at the South Rim are interrupted several times a year because of pipeline leaks or breaks that require repair.
Information provided by NPS
