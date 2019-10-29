OFFERS
Grand Canyon volleyball team celeberates seniors Oct. 26

Calley Sheller poses with her family during senior night Oct. 26. (Photo/Cyndi Moreno)

Calley Sheller poses with her family during senior night Oct. 26. (Photo/Cyndi Moreno)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 12:13 p.m.

Grand Canyon Volleyball Team Honors Seniors Oct. 26

The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team showed its appreciation for seniors with posters, gifts and a round of applause for all their hard work. The team also honored head coach Elyse Moreno and assistant coach Leona Begishi with signed photographs.

(Photos/Cyndi Moreno)

