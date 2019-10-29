Grand Canyon volleyball team celeberates seniors Oct. 26
Originally Published: October 29, 2019 12:13 p.m.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Volleyball Team Honors Seniors Oct. 26
The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team showed its appreciation for seniors with posters, gifts and a round of applause for all their hard work. The team also honored head coach Elyse Moreno and assistant coach Leona Begishi with signed photographs.
(Photos/Cyndi Moreno)
Most Read
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- National Park Service recruiting for seasonal jobs across the country
- NPS: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Weather Service winter forecast: A bit warmer, but likely chaotic
- Utah leaders ask National Park Service to reconsider allowing all-terrain vehicles
- Grand Canyon students celebrate culture on Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Minimal growth on Ikes Fire following windy weekend
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: