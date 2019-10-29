OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Thu, Oct. 31
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

North Rim transitions to day use area Nov. 1

Grand Canyon National Park will begin seasonal closures on the North Rim beginning Oct. 16. (Stock photo)

Grand Canyon National Park will begin seasonal closures on the North Rim beginning Oct. 16. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: October 29, 2019 10:55 a.m.

GRAND CANYON NORTH RIM — Grand Canyon National Park's North Rim will begin day use operations Nov. 1.

Visitors exploring the North Rim after Oct. 31 should plan to be self-sufficient, bringing enough food and water for their stay, as services will not be available.

The day use operation season will further limit the available services for visitors, which were reduced Oct. 16. The North Rim Visitor Center, Backcountry Information Center and campground kiosk will close, and the entrance station will be unstaffed. Fees will continue to be collected via an automated machine. Limited park staff is present on the North Rim year-round.

After Oct. 31, the only water access point is at the North Rim Administration Building. The Grand Canyon Lodge Gift Shop will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays until Dec. 1, offering limited snacks and souvenirs.

Camping after Oct. 31 is on a walk-in basis only and a permit is required. No vehicle camping is allowed. Permits can be obtained from the South Rim Backcountry Information Center at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/backcountry-permit.htm or by calling 928-638-7875.

The gates on Highway 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed on Dec. 2, 2019, or after the first major snowfall.

All visitors wishing to visit the North Rim between now and Dec. 2, should prepare for winter driving conditions on Highway 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice or rain are common during this time of the year, and the roads are not plowed at night. The self-serve gas station will remain open, pending park conditions, but will only accept credit or debit cards. Please call the Arizona Highway Information line to check road conditions at 888-411-7623.

Nearby lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona, and Kanab, Utah.

All visitor service operations on the North Rim will resume on May 15, 2020.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

North Rim facilties begin seasonal shutdown Oct. 15, remain open for day-use
Grand Canyon North Rim transitions to day use area Nov. 1
North Rim begins seasonal shutdown
Many facilities on Grand Canyon's North Rim to close for season Oct.15
North Rim begins seasonal closures, park to remain open for day use through Dec. 1

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites