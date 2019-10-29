Vendor Tables still available for annual Grand Canyon Christmas Bazaar

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Community Church (GCCC) will be holding its annual Christmas Craft Bazaar Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Hotel in Tusayan.



Vendor tables are now available for $35 each.



“This bazaar has taken place for over 60 years,” said GCCC Pastor Bob Beaver. “We’re excited for another year and have already sold several tables.”

Breakfast burritos from Plaza Bonita will be for sale, along with home-baked goods that will benefit the Grand Canyon Community Church.

More information is available from Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369, grandcanyonphotographer@gmail.com or Bob Beaver (928) 638-2340 gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.