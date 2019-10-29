Vendor Tables still available for annual Grand Canyon Christmas Bazaar
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Community Church (GCCC) will be holding its annual Christmas Craft Bazaar Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Hotel in Tusayan.
Vendor tables are now available for $35 each.
“This bazaar has taken place for over 60 years,” said GCCC Pastor Bob Beaver. “We’re excited for another year and have already sold several tables.”
Breakfast burritos from Plaza Bonita will be for sale, along with home-baked goods that will benefit the Grand Canyon Community Church.
More information is available from Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369, grandcanyonphotographer@gmail.com or Bob Beaver (928) 638-2340 gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Grand Canyon's Phantom Ranch experiences record dryness, high temps
- National Park Service recruiting for seasonal jobs across the country
- NPS: Maryland employee fatally hits wild horse
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Coconino National Forest prescribed burns on hold
- Climate change will continue to scorch the Southwest, data predict
- Weather Service winter forecast: A bit warmer, but likely chaotic
- Utah leaders ask National Park Service to reconsider allowing all-terrain vehicles
- Grand Canyon students celebrate culture on Indigenous Peoples' Day
- Man jumps to death from Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Tusayan terminates town manager's contract
- Holly crowned queen of Fat Bear Week
- Havasupai Tribe reject's Stilo's latest development plans
- Cynthia Seelhammer hired as Tusayan town manager
- Boulder Alley Boys make a name for themselves at Grand Canyon
- Arizona Mountaineering Club returns to clean up for 28th year
- Minimal growth on Ikes Fire following windy weekend
- Three Sisters prescribed burn begins Oct. 4 north of Williams
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
More like this story
Sign in to comment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: