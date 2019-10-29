Volunteers needed for Grand Canyon Half Marathon event Nov. 2

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first half-marathon event Nov. 2 and is seeking local volunteers to help ensure the event is a success.

More than 260 runners have signed up for the race, which begins and ends at the IMAX Visitor Center. Volunteers are needed in various positions throughout the day. Tasks may include handing out registration packets and signing in runners, hanging directional markers along the race course through Kaibab National Forest, setting up and manning water/snacks stations at the finish line and along the race course and breaking down the course after the event.

For Grand Canyon High School students, volunteering for the event counts toward required community service hours. All volunteers will receive a race day t-shirt. More information is available from Laura Chastain, Chamber Manager, at (520) 329-1889 or at https://.volunteersignup.org/DK8BQ.