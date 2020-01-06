OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Advocate: Colorado River Basin states need to cut water use

The Central Arizona Project canal runs through rural desert near Phoenix. After six weeks of having parts of the Central Arizona Project canal being dry in order to do $6 million in repairs, Colorado River water will be flowing again the week of Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Central Arizona Project canal runs through rural desert near Phoenix. After six weeks of having parts of the Central Arizona Project canal being dry in order to do $6 million in repairs, Colorado River water will be flowing again the week of Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:11 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A longtime water conservation advocate says Arizona and the other Lower Colorado River Basin states need to cut their water use more and faster.

Sustainable Waters president Brian Richter says Arizona, California, and Nevada need to slash total water use by 18 percent from their 2000-2018 average to bring Lakes Mead and Powell into a long-term state of balance, the Arizona Daily Star reports. He says the decrease would push the river's falling reservoirs into sustainability.

His remarks come despite last year's approval by all Colorado River basin states of a drought plan that will reduce water use some but not nearly that much in the short term.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the Lower Basin's annual water use average was very close to 7.5 million acre-feet, the same amount the three states are legally able to pull from the river each year.

The agency estimates the basin's annual river water use will wind up at only 6.567 million acre-feet.

In 2019, the three states came a long way toward reaching Richter's goal. The basin's annual river water use will wind up at only 6.567 million acre-feet, the reclamation agency estimated at year's end. That was the lowest annual total water use since 1986, when the Central Arizona Project wasn't entirely online yet, meaning that a lot of Arizona's water was still staying in the river. The CAP's canals deliver Colorado River water to Tucson and Phoenix for drinking and to farmers for irrigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bureau of Reclamation: two states must finish Colorado River drought plan
Arizona makes progress on Colorado River drought plan
Feud erupts between U.S. states over Colorado River
Lake Mead water levels improve slightly; no shortage for 2018
Colorado River tops most endangered list

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites