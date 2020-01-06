OFFERS
Happy New Year: Partygoers ring in the new year at Grand Canyon Rec Center

Decked out in Roaring 20’s haute couture, recreation aid Kyle Ignatowitcz and Maswik banquet employee Julia Smiley work the event Dec. 31. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

Decked out in Roaring 20’s haute couture, recreation aid Kyle Ignatowitcz and Maswik banquet employee Julia Smiley work the event Dec. 31. (V. Ronnie Tierney/WGCN)

Originally Published: January 6, 2020 4:58 p.m.

The Grand Canyon community celebrated New Year's Eve 1920's style at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.

Photo Gallery

Grand Canyon Rec Center Brings In 2020

Decked out in Roaring 20’s haute couture, recreation aid Kyle Ignatowitcz and Maswik banquet employee Julia Smiley work the event while Recreation Assistant Manager Audrey Stone and Xanterra Director of Rooms Julie Evans helped coordinate the event.

