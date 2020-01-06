Happy New Year: Partygoers ring in the new year at Grand Canyon Rec Center
Originally Published: January 6, 2020 4:58 p.m.
The Grand Canyon community celebrated New Year's Eve 1920's style at the Grand Canyon Rec Center.
Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Rec Center Brings In 2020
Decked out in Roaring 20’s haute couture, recreation aid Kyle Ignatowitcz and Maswik banquet employee Julia Smiley work the event while Recreation Assistant Manager Audrey Stone and Xanterra Director of Rooms Julie Evans helped coordinate the event.
Most Read
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Rollover accident closes Highway 64 for three hours
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Happy New Year: Partygoers ring in the new year at Grand Canyon Rec Center
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Trump administration’s push for U.S. uranium production opposed near Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: