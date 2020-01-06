OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 08
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Missing snowboarder rescued from Olympic National Park

A snowblower clears the parking lot at Hurricane Ridge in winter. (Photo/NPS)

A snowblower clears the parking lot at Hurricane Ridge in winter. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:07 p.m.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A search and rescue team located a missing snowboarder early Dec. 29 at Hurricane Ridge who was last seen the afternoon of Dec. 28 taking the intermediate rope tow to the top of Sunrise. He was found in good condition after spending the night in temperatures ranging in the low thirties. He sustained minor injuries and after being given food and water he was able to snowshoe back up to the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center with assistance from the team.

The 30-year old male from Brooklyn, New York was reported missing by his girlfriend at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 28 after he did not return from snowboarding. Park rangers and employees of the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club searched for three hours before it became too dangerous to continue due to the dark and foggy conditions. A team of more than 30 people were organized to continue the search the following morning. The opening of Hurricane Ridge Road on Sunday morning was delayed until 10:00 am to facilitate the search and rescue operation.

National Park Rangers were assisted in the search by the Hurricane Ridge Winter Sports Club Ski Patrol, Olympic Mountain Rescue, Tacoma Mountain Rescue, Kitsap County Search Dogs, and King County Ski Patrol Rescue Team (SPART). A Navy helicopter from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was also en route to assist with the search when the snowboarder was located.

Information provided by NPS

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Search resumes for missing man in Rocky Mtn. National Park
Coconino County responds to 1,239 calls over July 4 holiday and weekend
Update: Missing Williams 4-year-old found safe
Rescue teams log busy week bailing out snowbound visitors
Parks in Brief: Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Virgin Islands National Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites