NPS to collect fees at Glen Canyon’s Beehive Primitive Campground near Page, Arizona

Campers at the Beehives Primitive Campground in the Ferry Swale Area of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: January 6, 2020 5:01 p.m.

PAGE, Ariz. — To improve visitor services, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area began enforcing park entrance fees at the Ferry Swale Area and collecting camping fees at the Beehives Primitive Campground Jan. 1.

The park plans to use the fees collected to make improvements at the site. Visitors may pay the fees at the Wahweap South Entrance automated fee machine or at the Entrance Station when staffed by a fee collector. A self-serve fee collection station (also known as an “iron ranger”) will also be available at the Beehives Primitive Campground starting in February.

Park entrance fees at Glen Canyon are $30 per vehicle, which is good for 7 days from the date printed on the receipt. If park entrance fees have been paid at other Glen Canyon sites (such as the Wahweap District), proof of purchase will also cover the entrance fee for the Beehives at Ferry Swale area.

As of Jan. 1, camping fees at the Beehives Primitive Campground are $14 per night. The length of stay for the Beehives Primitive Campground is limited to three days. The Beehives Primitive Campground at Ferry Swale is located near Page, Arizona on the west side of Highway 89 near the Wahweap South Entrance. The area has become a popular hiking access point with heavy visitation.

In 2018, the park provided six delineated camping sites to address the demand for primitive camping while protecting the area and preventing resource damage. The park plans to improve the campground by installing a vault toilet, developing more campground pads and an off-road vehicle (ORV) staging area, and providing interpretive waysides.

Information provided by NPS

