Adoption spotlight: Alyssa and Ashley

These are AZ’s children: Alyssa is a determined young lady who loves passionately and always wants the best for her and her sister. Ashley is loyal, loving and forgiving - believing everyone deserves a second chance. Alyssa dreams of becoming a photographer or an EMT. Ashley also dreams of being an EMT and of someday earning a Ph.D. Get to know these sisters and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.