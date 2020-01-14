8 horses found fatally shot near Heber-Overgaard
HEBER-OVERGAARD, Ariz. (AP) — Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest officials say eight horses have been found fatally shot in the Heber-Overgaard area.
They say the horses were found Friday with gunshot wounds by Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Law Enforcement investigators on the Black Mesa Ranger District along State Route 260 between Payson and Show Low.
Forest law enforcement and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shootings.
Last February, four dead horses were found inside the Heber Wild Horse Territory.
That brought the total to 16 dead horses found since October 2018.
Forest officials say 10 of the dead horses were shot, five were too decomposed to determine a cause of death and one was likely hit by a car.
They say 12 of the 16 dead horses were found outside of the Hebert Horse Territory.
- Happy New Year: Partygoers ring in the new year at Grand Canyon Rec Center
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- Mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- LiLou the therapy pig visits Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Road closure at Petrified Forest National Park to last through March
- Trump administration’s push for U.S. uranium production opposed near Grand Canyon
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Governor seeks US funding for bridge after kids die in creek
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: