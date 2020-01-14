Arizona Lottery donates $50,000 to Canyon Field Schools

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Conservancy recently announced that the Arizona Lottery is donating $50,000 to support Canyon Field School scholarships for students.

The Canyon Field School is an environmental education collaboration between the National Park Service and Grand Canyon Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park. The mission of the program is to inspire the preservation and conservation of natural spaces. On overnight camping adventures, students from underserved communities take rim walks and backcountry hikes, visit historic buildings and archaeological sites, and learn about the flora, fauna, and geology of one of the world’s natural wonders. All programming is based on hands-on STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) learning opportunities.

“This generous gift will provide scholarships to middle and high school students, allowing them to take part in life-changing experiences at Grand Canyon National Park where they will learn about the canyon’s rich natural and cultural history,” said Theresa McMullan, Grand Canyon Conservancy Chief Executive Officer. “Many of these students have never been to Grand Canyon, and the Arizona Lottery’s donation will allow them to make this once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

“The Arizona Lottery has been funding efforts to preserve Arizona’s unique wildlife and landscapes, through the Heritage Fund, for over a quarter century. There is no landscape more iconic to Arizona than the Grand Canyon,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar added. “These Field School scholarships will help dozens of Arizona children learn more about the Grand Canyon and its wildlife, developing within them a deeper appreciation for nature and a desire to protect it for generations to come.”

About Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, raising private funds, operating retail shops within the park, and providing premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region. Our supporters fund projects including trails and historic building preservation, educational programs for the public, and the protection of wildlife and their natural habitat. Grand Canyon Conservancy inspires people to protect and enhance Grand Canyon National Park for present and future generations. For more information, visit www.grandcanyon.org.

About Arizona Lottery

Since 1981, the Arizona Lottery and its retail partners have generated more than $4.2 billion in net funding in support of programs that help to improve the quality of life for the people of Arizona. Proceeds from Lottery ticket sales fund programs in higher education, economic development, environmental conservation and health and human services. The mission is to support Arizona programs for the public benefit by maximizing net revenue in a responsible manner. Learn more at ArizonaLottery.com.