Authorities seeking information about Two mule deer poached on Arizona Strip

Two female mule deer were poached and left to waste on the Arizona Strip in the Cottonwood Canyon area Jan. 5 or Jan. 6. (Stock photo)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 4:40 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of two female (doe) mule deer near Colorado City, Ariz.

The deer were found in Game Management Unit 13A, north of Mohave County Highway 237 (Cane Beds Road) in the Cottonwood Canyon area. It is believed they were killed Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, when there was no open hunt for female mule deer.

“Evidence was collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a critical role in finding those responsible,” said Tim Shurtliff, wildlife manager. “This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime. It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.com/ogt/, and refer to case #20-000053. Callers can remain anonymous upon request and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case through the Operation Game Thief program.

