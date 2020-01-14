OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
ENVIRONMENT
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for the Grand Canyon
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  22.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Grand Canyon for Free

Snow-covered cliffs drop into a large canyon below a forested plateau at Grand Canyon National Park. Photo depicts terrain typical of the Hance-Grandview area. NPS/file photo

Snow-covered cliffs drop into a large canyon below a forested plateau at Grand Canyon National Park. Photo depicts terrain typical of the Hance-Grandview area. NPS/file photo

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 2:20 p.m.

Grand Canyon, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entrance to the park. Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors arriving to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Visitors traveling to the South Rim are encouraged to check weather and road conditions before traveling to the park. Park staff also suggest visitors use shoe traction devices while visiting the Grand Canyon's rim trail and trekking poles if hiking into the canyon as trails may be snow-packed and icy. As a reminder, Highway 67, from Jacob Lake to the park's North Rim, is closed until May.

Park staff invite visitors to participate in a daily ranger program at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Yavapai Geology Museum. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Arizona's national parks and monuments located throughout the state.

Martin Luther King Jr. day is the first of five National Park Service fee-free days during 2020. Those days include April 18 for the first day of National Park Week, Aug. 25 to celebrate the National Park Service's birthday, Sept. 26 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.

Fee-free days provide families more opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country's historical, cultural and natural resources.

The fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or the use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Jan. 20, will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

For additional information about NPS fee-free days, visit https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Grand Canyon National Park to waive entrance fee in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Jan. 16
Grand Canyon to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry
Grand Canyon National Park celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry
Free admission to Grand Canyon this weekend
Grand Canyon National park to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entry Jan. 18

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites