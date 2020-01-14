Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Grand Canyon for Free
Grand Canyon, Ariz. -- Grand Canyon National Park will join national park sites around the country in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free entrance to the park. Entrance fees will be waived for all visitors arriving to Grand Canyon National Park's South Rim on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Visitors traveling to the South Rim are encouraged to check weather and road conditions before traveling to the park. Park staff also suggest visitors use shoe traction devices while visiting the Grand Canyon's rim trail and trekking poles if hiking into the canyon as trails may be snow-packed and icy. As a reminder, Highway 67, from Jacob Lake to the park's North Rim, is closed until May.
Park staff invite visitors to participate in a daily ranger program at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and Yavapai Geology Museum. Visitors are also encouraged to explore Arizona's national parks and monuments located throughout the state.
Martin Luther King Jr. day is the first of five National Park Service fee-free days during 2020. Those days include April 18 for the first day of National Park Week, Aug. 25 to celebrate the National Park Service's birthday, Sept. 26 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. During these dates, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free entrance to all visitors.
Fee-free days provide families more opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country's historical, cultural and natural resources.
The fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours, or the use of concessions. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Jan. 20, will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.
For additional information about NPS fee-free days, visit https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm.
