Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon
Editor's note: Williams' resident Margret Mason recently shared Jon Sanders' Grand Canyon adventure.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With windmill ears and a winter red coat, my mule, Twinkie, hauled my bony butt to Phantom Ranch and back. A few hikers on the trail down toted fishing poles. None had any luck. My fishing license and collapsible fishing rig were in my saddlebag – I wondered if I would fare any better.
The boat beach before Phantom Ranch sees lots of activity – incoming private boat trips seeking their last opportunity for provisions on the 277 mile river trip, hikers dipping (briefly) in the 47 degree water and me with my fishing pole in the eddy. My companions gave up on me, but you see, fishing is something that can't be hurried.
During the trip, I caught a pan sized rainbow trout and a boat fully provisioned! The boat had slipped its anchor while the TN oarsman and his lady ran to Phantom Ranch for mail and fresh water. The boat started drifting toward the current and I reeled in my hook, bit it off and cast the sinker toward the fleeing drifter. On the fourth try, the sinker caught and my eight pound test line saved the river trip for the oarsman.
- Happy New Year: Partygoers ring in the new year at Grand Canyon Rec Center
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- Mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains
- LiLou the therapy pig visits Grand Canyon
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Road closure at Petrified Forest National Park to last through March
- Trump administration’s push for U.S. uranium production opposed near Grand Canyon
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- Grand Canyon's South Rim returns to normal water operations
- Governor seeks US funding for bridge after kids die in creek
- Grand Canyon under winter weather advisory as snow showers continue
- Grand Canyon to receive up to 4 inches of snow Dec. 24
- Missing person search underway at Grand Canyon
- Update: Grand Canyon Village still without power, some roads closed
- Couple's deaths in Grand Canyon remain unsolved
- New Zealand mudsnails infest Page Springs Fish Hatchery
- Missing man found alive at Grand Canyon National Park
- How dangerous is State Route 64?
- Snow showers to continue through Saturday in Williams
- Snow blankets Grand Canyon, more on the way
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: