Wed, Jan. 15
Fisherman catches more than fish at Grand Canyon

Jon Sanders of Williams, Arizona reels in a boat he caught during a recent fishing trip in the Grand Canyon. (Submitted photo)

By Margret Mason, Special to Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 10:50 a.m.

Editor's note: Williams' resident Margret Mason recently shared Jon Sanders' Grand Canyon adventure.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With windmill ears and a winter red coat, my mule, Twinkie, hauled my bony butt to Phantom Ranch and back. A few hikers on the trail down toted fishing poles. None had any luck. My fishing license and collapsible fishing rig were in my saddlebag – I wondered if I would fare any better.

Jon Sanders holds up a rainbow trout caught in the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park. (Submitted photo)

The boat beach before Phantom Ranch sees lots of activity – incoming private boat trips seeking their last opportunity for provisions on the 277 mile river trip, hikers dipping (briefly) in the 47 degree water and me with my fishing pole in the eddy. My companions gave up on me, but you see, fishing is something that can't be hurried.

During the trip, I caught a pan sized rainbow trout and a boat fully provisioned! The boat had slipped its anchor while the TN oarsman and his lady ran to Phantom Ranch for mail and fresh water. The boat started drifting toward the current and I reeled in my hook, bit it off and cast the sinker toward the fleeing drifter. On the fourth try, the sinker caught and my eight pound test line saved the river trip for the oarsman.

