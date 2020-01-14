Grand Canyon Village, Tusayan make plans for 2020

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Looking for something to do in 2020? There’s plenty being scheduled in and around the South Rim.

Both the park and the town of Tusayan have an abundance of activities planned for the coming year, and now is a great time to think about putting them on your calendar. Here are some highlights.

Many annual events are returning, such as the Star Party and Fourth of July displays. There are a few activities, like the Bike Your Park event or the Chamber of Commerce Half Marathon that started last year, which are being brought back in the hope they will become long-term.

In the event-planning process, the town of Tusayan has a priority to make Tusayan and Grand Canyon Village an engaging place for residents and visitors alike. Having some annual touchstones helps create community traditions, even if you’re only in town for a short while.

Tusayan is also continuing to host community training events, starting with a basic CPR course Jan. 18. Tusayan Fire Department hopes to have these opportunities available regularly, with more announcements on the way.

Within the park, many events are focused on education.

The Plein Air exhibit from September’s Celebration of Art will continue to be displayed in Kolb Studio through mid-January, after which The Amazing Kolb Brothers exhibit will be reinstalled. This exhibit tells about the expeditions and projects the two brothers led while at the Grand Canyon and gives the history of the building itself. Photos and video footage from the pair are central to the exhibit, as well as some of the equipment they used in their work. The show kicks off Jan. 25 and continues through the fall.

Cultural demonstrations at Desert View Watchtower will also continue to be held most weekends, with a variety of Native artists showing off different traditional art forms. A weekly list of appearances is available on the NPS website, along with more details about artists and their crafts.

And, as most residents know, the community Recreation Center located within the park will continue to put on events for locals throughout the year. The Rec Center has both group outings and onsite events available nearly every week, which are announced through monthly calendars that can be found at the Center or on their Facbook page.

These are just a few of the events this area has to offer in the coming year, with many more that will be added and announced throughout the year. Be sure to keep checking the Grand Canyon National Park website for updates, as well as the calendar section of this paper.