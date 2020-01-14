Grand Canyon welcomes a new decade
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 10:58 a.m.
Soft purple and orange light illuminates the sky, above cliffs and peaks within the vast Grand Canyon landscape Jan. 8.
After a snowy start to a new decade, the South Rim is starting to warm up with temperatures in the mid-40s throughout the week. The North Rim is closed for the winter. It will open for the 2020 season May 15.
